GM recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks

General Motors Co said on Friday it is recalling 68,677 electric cars worldwide that pose a fire risk after five reported fires and two minor injuries.

DETROIT/WASHINGTON: General Motors Co said on Friday it is recalling 68,677 electric cars worldwide that pose a fire risk after five reported fires and two minor injuries.

The Detroit automaker said it will recall 2017-2019 model-year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem’s Ochang, Korea facility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month opened a preliminary investigation into the Bolt EVs after reports of three Bolts catching fire under the rear seat while parked and unattended.

GM said the vehicles pose a risk of fire when charged to full, or nearly full capacity. GM said it has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90per cent of full capacity to mitigate the risk while GM works to determine the appropriate final repair.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)