GM's China December vehicle sales up 13.1 percent year-on-year

FILE PHOTO: General Motors' new Chinese-made cars are seen at a parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: General Motors Co's sales in China rose 13.1 percent in December from a year ago to 491,702 vehicles, having increased 13 percent in November, the company said on Thursday.

The Detroit automaker's sales volume in 2017 totaled 4.04 million vehicles, up 4.4 percent from the same period a year ago. Its sales grew 7.1 percent in 2016.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in BEIJING and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

