GM's Cruise unit to double headcount

General Motors Co said on Monday its self-driving car subsidiary, Cruise, plans to hire 1,000 more people over the next nine months, as the No.1 U.S. carmaker aims to launch a robotaxi service by the end of 2019.

"We have plans to double in size by the end of this year," Cruise spokesman Ray Wert told Reuters.

Wert said the majority of those hired will be engineers but didn't give a specific number. The company currently employs more than 1,000 people.

The unit's human resources division will be led by file sharing and storage company Dropbox Inc's Arden Hoffman, technology news website TechCrunch reported on Monday.

Cruise, valued at about US$14.6 billion, also plans to triple its office space in San Francisco.

(Reporting by Benjamin Klayman in Detroit and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

