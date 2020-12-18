GM's union in South Korea approves second tentative labour deal - union official

SEOUL: The union representing workers for General Motors Co in South Korea have voted in favour of a preliminary labour deal with the automaker, an union official told Reuters on Friday.

The result came after union negotiators reached a second tentative agreement with GM last week after the union members rejected the first deal.

The two sides have had 26 rounds of negotiations since July.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

