GM says it is ready to deliver first batch of critical care ventilators

REUTERS: General Motors Co said on Tuesday the first batch of ventilators needed to treat severely sick coronavirus patients were ready for delivery to the United States government.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services awarded GM a contract worth US$489.4 million to make 30,000 ventilators by the end of August.

GM, which is working with ventilator firm Ventec Life Systems to produce the ventilators, said it will ship more than 600 ventilators this month.

It added that it expects to fill nearly half the order by the end of June and the full order by August-end.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

