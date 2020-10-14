GM seeks reinstatement of its racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: General Motors Co on Tuesday filed an appeal with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, seeking reinstatement of its racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

GM sued Fiat Chrysler last year charging the Italian-American automaker with bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union in order to gain advantages in 2009 and 2015 labor contracts that potentially put GM at a multibillion dollar labor cost disadvantage.

A federal judge in Detroit threw out the lawsuit in July and rejected GM's bid to have it reinstated the following month.

Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler had asked a US court to toss out GM's lawsuit, calling it baseless.

