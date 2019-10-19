GM temporarily halts Chevy Blazer production because of parts shortage

Business

GM temporarily halts Chevy Blazer production because of parts shortage

General Motors Co on Friday said it temporarily halted production of its Chevy Blazer SUV in Mexico because of a parts shortage due to a month-old strike by 48,000 U.S. hourly GM employees.

FILE PHOTO: UAW workers strike at the Bowling Green facility
FILE PHOTO: General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, U.S., October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: General Motors Co on Friday said it temporarily halted production of its Chevy Blazer SUV in Mexico because of a parts shortage due to a month-old strike by 48,000 U.S. hourly GM employees.

The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday reached a tentative agreement with the Detroit automaker on a new four-year-contract but will remain on strike until members complete a vote on the proposal by Oct. 25.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark