GM temporarily halts Chevy Blazer production because of parts shortage

General Motors Co on Friday said it temporarily halted production of its Chevy Blazer SUV in Mexico because of a parts shortage due to a month-old strike by 48,000 U.S. hourly GM employees.

The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday reached a tentative agreement with the Detroit automaker on a new four-year-contract but will remain on strike until members complete a vote on the proposal by Oct. 25.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)