GM to increase North America vehicle production

REUTERS: General Motors said on Thursday it would start increasing vehicle production in North America from next week to meet rising demand.

Starting June 1 , three of the company's crossover assembly plants in the United States and Canada will be operating two production shifts, and three U.S. assembly plants building mid-and full-size pickups will move from one to three-shift operations, GM said.

