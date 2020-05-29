GM to increase North America vehicle production

General Motors said on Thursday it would start increasing vehicle production in North America from next week to meet rising demand.

The GM logo is pictured at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe
The GM logo is pictured at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019.

REUTERS: General Motors said on Thursday it would start increasing vehicle production in North America from next week to meet rising demand.

Starting June 1 , three of the company's crossover assembly plants in the United States and Canada will be operating two production shifts, and three U.S. assembly plants building mid-and full-size pickups will move from one to three-shift operations, GM said.

