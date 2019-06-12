GM to invest US$150 million to boost production of heavy duty trucks

General Motors Co president Mark Reuss said on Wednesday that the automaker is investing about US$150 million at its Flint Assembly plant, Michigan to boost production of heavy duty trucks by another 40,000 vehicles a year.

Reuss announced the investment at the Flint truck assembly plant wearing a United Auto Workers pin.

(Reporting by Joe White in Detroit and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)