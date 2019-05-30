GM to invest US$24 million in Fort Wayne plant, boost pickup production

General Motors Co said on Thursday it would invest US$24 million to increase full-size truck production at its assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

FILE PHOTO: A door steel and aluminum door is welded at GM's Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S., July 25, 2018. Picture taken on July 25, 2018. REUTERS/John Gress

The facility makes GM's Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models.

