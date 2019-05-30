GM to invest US$24 million in Fort Wayne plant, boost pickup production

General Motors Co said on Thursday it would invest US$24 million to increase full-size truck production at its assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The facility makes GM's Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)