GM to make production versions of self-driving Cruise AVs in Michigan

REUTERS: General Motors Co will build production versions of its self-driving Cruise AV car at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan, the company said on Thursday.

Roof modules for the cars will be assembled at GM's Brownstown plant in Michigan, the company said http://bit.ly/2FJqZcU, as it invests more than US$100 million to upgrade both facilities.

GM is part of a growing throng of automakers, technology companies and startups seeking to develop so-called robo-taxis over the next three years in North America, Europe and Asia.

