GM to recall more than one million vehicles in the U.S

Business

GM to recall more than one million vehicles in the U.S

General Motors Co is recalling more than 1 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States due to issues with a temporary loss of power steering, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The GM logo in Warren Michigan
The GM logo is seen in Warren, Michigan, U.S. on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: General Motors Co is recalling more than 1 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States due to issues with a temporary loss of power steering, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The problem may cause difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a document dated Sept. 12.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac pickup trucks and SUVs.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark