GM to respond by January 7 to Canada union proposals to save Ontario plant

REUTERS: General Motors Co will respond by Jan. 7 to Canadian union proposals to keep an Ontario auto assembly plant open, the head of Canada's largest private sector union said on Thursday.

While GM has "gone too far" in planning to close the plant, the U.S. automaker didn't "slam the door" to union efforts to save it, Unifor head Jerry Dias told reporters after meeting with GM executives in Detroit.

GM said in November it will close five North American plants next year, including the Oshawa facility in Ontario, and cut up to 15,000 jobs.

