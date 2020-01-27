GM to spend US$2.2 billion to make electric trucks and SUVs at Detroit factory

Business

GM to spend US$2.2 billion to make electric trucks and SUVs at Detroit factory

General Motors Co will invest US$2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to build a variety of electric trucks and SUVs, the No.1 U.S. automaker said in a statement on Monday.

GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant is seen in Hamtramck, Michigan
General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant is seen in Hamtramck, Michigan, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Bookmark

REUTERS: General Motors Co will invest US$2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to build a variety of electric trucks and SUVs, the No.1 U.S. automaker said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark