GM to spend US$2.2 billion to make electric trucks and SUVs at Detroit factory

REUTERS: General Motors Co will invest US$2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to build a variety of electric trucks and SUVs, the No.1 U.S. automaker said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

