GM US new vehicle sales fall 7 percent in first quarter

REUTERS: General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a 7 percent fall in U.S. new vehicle sales for the first quarter, hit by declines in passenger car sales.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it sold 665,840 vehicles in the first quarter, compared with 715,794, a year earlier.

American consumers have been abandoning traditional passenger cars in favor of more comfortable SUVs, although demand in recent quarters has also been weak for the more popular larger vehicles.

Sales of high-margin vehicles like Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks and Chevrolet Suburban SUV fell during the quarter.

Smaller rival Ford Motor Co is due to report quarterly auto sales figures on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

