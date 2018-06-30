GM warns US import tariffs could lead to 'smaller' company

Business

GM warns US import tariffs could lead to 'smaller' company

General Motors Co warned on Friday that expansive U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles being considered by the Trump administration could lead to a "a smaller GM" and risks isolating U.S. businesses from the global market.

Logo of General Motors is pictured at its plant in Silao
FILE PHOTO: A logo of General Motors is pictured at its plant in Silao, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, November 9, 2017. Picture taken November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Bookmark

REUTERS: General Motors Co warned on Friday that expansive U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles being considered by the Trump administration could lead to a "a smaller GM" and risks isolating U.S. businesses from the global market.

The Trump administration in May launched an investigation into whether imported vehicles posed a national security threat, and President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to quickly impose a 20 percent import tariff on vehicles.

The largest U.S. automaker said in comments filed on Friday with the U.S. Commerce Department that overly broad tariffs could "lead to a smaller GM, a reduced presence at home and abroad for this iconic American company, and risk less — not more — U.S. jobs."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark