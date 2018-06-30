GM warns US import tariffs could lead to 'smaller' company
General Motors Co warned on Friday that expansive U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles being considered by the Trump administration could lead to a "a smaller GM" and risks isolating U.S. businesses from the global market.
The Trump administration in May launched an investigation into whether imported vehicles posed a national security threat, and President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to quickly impose a 20 percent import tariff on vehicles.
The largest U.S. automaker said in comments filed on Friday with the U.S. Commerce Department that overly broad tariffs could "lead to a smaller GM, a reduced presence at home and abroad for this iconic American company, and risk less — not more — U.S. jobs."
