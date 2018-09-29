GM will recall more than 3.3 million vehicles in China: market regulator

General Motors' joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will recall more than 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from Oct. 20 because of a defect with the suspension system, China's market regulator said on Saturday.

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The recall includes cars produced between 2013 and 2018, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

GM will contact those affected and repair the vehicles free of charge, it said.

GM Shanghai said in a text message the suspension arm may be deformed under extreme operating conditions, but there are no known casualties related to the issue.

