GoDaddy reports 12per cent rise in quarterly revenue

Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc on Wednesday reported a 12per cent rise in third-quarter revenue as it added more customers.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$76.2 million, or 42 cents per class A share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$13.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$760.5 million in the quarter, from US$679.5 million.

