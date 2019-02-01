Go-Jek raises US$1 billion in round led by Google, Tencent, JD

JAKARTA: Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek has raised around US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) in a funding round, led by Alphabet Inc's Google, JD.com Inc and Tencent Holdings, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday (Feb 1).

Google, Tencent and JD.com have invested in Go-Jek earlier.

The company said in a statement on Friday it had finalised the first close of its series F funding round, with Mitsubishi Corp and Provident Capital joining as investors.

While Go-Jek declined to comment on the amount raised or its valuation, sources say that the company is valued at US$9 billion to 10 billion.

Reuters reported in September that Go-Jek was seeking to raise US$2 billion from its current investors, as it challenges Singapore-based rival Grab for a larger share of the region.

Launched in 2011 in Jakarta, Go-Jek - a play on the local word for motorbike taxis - has evolved from a ride-hailing service to a one-stop app through which its customers can make online payments and order everything from food and groceries to massages.



