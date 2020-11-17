Gojek secures US$150 million investment from Telkomsel

JAKARTA: Gojek has secured a US$150 million investment from network service provider Telkomsel, as part of a partnership to grow Indonesia’s mobile first market and accelerate digital transformation.



The collaboration marks an expansion of Gojek and Telkomsel's multi-year partnership that has offered affordable data packages to Gojek driver-partners since 2018, the companies said in a joint release on Tuesday (Nov 17).



The latest investment will open up a broad range of collaboration opportunities "designed to capitalise on the combined scale of both businesses to reach millions of Indonesians throughout the archipelago", said both companies.



Users of both platforms can look forward to multiple initiatives such as new product offerings and cost savings, as well as collaborative efforts to grow Indonesia's digital lifestyle sector and increase the advertising technology solutions available to all merchants.



Both companies will also work together to implement professional training programmes for Telkomsel employees and share best practices in an effort to boost Indonesia's technology talent pool.



Gojek co-chief executive officer Andre Soelistyo said such collaborations are crucial for “supercharging the digital economy” to accelerate development.



"Gojek has always looked up to successful homegrown technology businesses such as Telkomsel and this agreement signifies a real vote of confidence in our platform model and reach in Indonesia and throughout the region,” he added.



Telkomsel president director Setyanto Hantoro said the collaboration was built on a "common belief that local companies can be the market leaders in Indonesia".



"We believe that working with Gojek and its extensive ecosystem will accelerate Telkomsel's growth as a digital telco and our efforts to build an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem, which is particularly crucial amid the pandemic and beyond."



Gojek was first established in 2010 and focused on courier and motorcycle ride-hailing services before launching its mobile application in Indonesia in 2015.

Since then, the Gojek platform has evolved into a “super app”, providing a range of services in Southeast Asia including transportation, digital payments, food delivery and logistics.



Telkomsel is Indonesia's leading network service provider and a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia and Singtel. It serves more than 170 million customers in Indonesia and also develops digital businesses such as mobile gaming, mobile financial services and digital advertising.

