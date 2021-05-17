Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia announce merger in country's biggest deal

SINGAPORE: Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday (May 17) in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the country's largest deal.

Sources familiar with the situation had earlier said the companies were seeking a US$18 billion merger. Neither firm confirmed a valuation for the merged group, named GoTo.

The deal comes as Gojek and Tokopedia seek to boost profitability about 10 years after they were founded by offering a bouquet of services under a single platform, extending a regional trend.

Alibaba Group and SoftBank Group are among Tokopedia's investors, while Gojek's include Warburg Pincus and Tencent.

Last month, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab, clinched a US$40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Meanwhile Singapore-based regional Internet firm Sea, which operates e-commerce platform Shopee, is also muscling into food delivery and financial services.