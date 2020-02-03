Goldman downgrades Exxon to 'sell', slashes returns outlook

Goldman Sachs downgraded ExxonMobil to "sell" following disappointing fourth-quarter results, as the Wall Street bank forecasted the oil and gas company will meet only half of its targeted returns by 2025.

Irving, Texas-based Exxon's results missed Wall Street's recently lowered estimates, with earnings sliding to US$5.6 billion from US$6 billion a year ago as weak oil and gas prices, sliding refining and chemicals profit margins offset a sharp increase in oil and gas production.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods described the margin weakness as "a short-term impact".

But Goldman said its decision to downgrade Exxon from "neutral" stemmed from "lack of free cashflow limiting capital returns, and risk to long-term return on capital employed (ROCE)targets".

Goldman said it saw "clear downside" to Exxon's target of reaching 15per cent ROCE by 2025, with its own modelling now showing 8per cent ROCE due to lower downstream margins, lower crude oil prices and risks to execution of projects.

Goldman lowered Exxon's share price target from US$72 to US$59. Exxon shares closed at US$62.1 on Friday.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

