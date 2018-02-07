Goldman in talks with Apple to finance iPhone sales: WSJ

Goldman Sachs is in talks to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple products including iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Buyers of a US$1,000 iPhone X could take out a loan from Goldman instead of charging it to credit cards that often carry high interest rates, the report said, citing anonymous sources. (http://on.wsj.com/2EaOgYg)

Talks between the iPhone maker and the Wall Street bank are ongoing and could still fall apart, the Journal reported.

Neither Apple nor Goldman were immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)