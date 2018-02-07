Goldman in talks with Apple to finance iPhone sales: WSJ

Goldman Sachs is in talks to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple products including iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs is in talks to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple products including iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Buyers of a US$1,000 iPhone X could take out a loan from Goldman instead of charging it to credit cards that often carry high interest rates, the report said, citing anonymous sources. (http://on.wsj.com/2EaOgYg)

Talks between the iPhone maker and the Wall Street bank are ongoing and could still fall apart, the Journal reported.

Neither Apple nor Goldman were immediately available for comment.

