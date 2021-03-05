Goldman poised to make US$200 million profit off Texas deep freeze: Bloomberg News

Traders at Goldman Sachs Group Inc are set to bring in significant profits from the freeze that led to a major blackout across U.S. states last month, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The Wall Street investment bank could possibly make about US$200 million, at least on paper, from the physical sale of power and natural gas and from financial hedges after spot prices jumped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

