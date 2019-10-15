Goldman profit falls short on weak M&A advisory; WeWork weighs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 27per cent slump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by lower fees from advising on deals and weakness in underwriting.

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday as global economic worries dampened appetite for deals, while it faced up to losses on its own high-profile investments in Uber Technologies and WeWork.

The bank's shares slipped nearly 2per cent as revenue at three of its four major businesses fell, led by a 15per cent drop in investment banking revenue because of lower advisory and underwriting fees.

At the bank's investing and lending division, which will have to wear the collapse in the value of WeWork owner The We Company as well as in other major market launches this year, net revenue fell 40per cent from last year to US$662 million.

Analysts had estimated that Goldman would book a loss of over US$250 million from its stake in WeWork in the third quarter. Goldman executives on Tuesday declined to comment on its stake in the office-sharing startup.

Before its botched public debut, WeWork's valuation plummeted from a peak of US$47 billion in January to as low as US$10-12 billion, Reuters reported last month. Uber's shares are down 24per cent since the company debuted earlier this year.

The only bright spot for Goldman was its institutional client services business, which accounts for nearly a third of its overall revenue, but a 6per cent growth at the unit was not enough to offset weakness in its other major businesses.

"Overall, GS posted mixed results this quarter. While the top line beat to us was a positive, it was driven by more trading which tends to be less persistent and investment banking results were weak," analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Bond trading revenue was up 8per cent, while equities rose 5per cent. JPMorgan also reported a surge in bond trading.

Wall Street's biggest banks are facing several challenges in growing their revenue, largely due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and concerns about further interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Under Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, Goldman has undertaken a major shift in strategy from its focus on trading to building a bigger consumer business in a bid to shield its revenue from wild swings in financial markets.

Goldman, which recently launched a credit card with Apple, has also attempted to build out new businesses, but top executives at the bank have warned in previous quarters that those efforts will take time to bear fruit.

Solomon has pushed his top lieutenants to bring in at least US$5 billion of new revenue from those businesses by 2020.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell 27per cent to US$1.79 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$2.45 billion a year ago. Earnings per share fell to US$4.79 from US$6.28 a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell 6per cent to US$8.32 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$4.81 per share and revenue of US$8.31 billion, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Expectations from most brokerages tracking the investment bank were generally muted as macroeconomic conditions have been weighing on investor sentiment.

Goldman's main rival Morgan Stanley is expected to report quarterly results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)