Goldman profit hurt by weak underwriting, M&A

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 27per cent slump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by lower fees from advising on deals and weakness in underwriting.

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 27per cent slump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by lower fees from advising on deals and weakness in underwriting.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to US$1.79 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$2.45 billion a year ago. Earnings per share fell to US$4.79 from US$6.28 a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total net revenue fell 6per cent to US$8.32 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$4.81 per share and revenue of US$8.31 billion, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether the reported numbers were compatible with the consensus forecast.

Expectations from most brokerages tracking the David Solomon-led investment bank were generally muted as macroeconomic conditions have been weighing on investor sentiment.

Goldman's main rival Morgan Stanley is expected to report quarterly results on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)