Goldman profit up 27 percent as trading surges

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in trading amid increased market volatility.

The bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$2.74 billion, or US$6.95 per share, for the three months ended March 31 from US$2.16 billion, or US$5.15 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$5.58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

