Goldman raises CEO Blankfein's pay by 9 percent

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein's total compensation was about US$22 million in 2017, compared with 20.2 million a year earlier.

Chief Operating Officer David Solomon's total compensation for 2017 was US$16.4 million, the bank said in a filing.

