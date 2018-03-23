Goldman raises CEO Blankfein's pay by 9 percent

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein's total compensation was about US$22 million in 2017, compared with 20.2 million a year earlier.

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs, pauses while speaking about his potential retirement at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, MA, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chief Operating Officer David Solomon's total compensation for 2017 was US$16.4 million, the bank said in a filing.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

