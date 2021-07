Goldman's China JV gets regulatory nod for alternative investment business

Goldman Sachs' China securities venture obtained approval from the Chinese securities watchdog on Wednesday to conduct alternative investment business via a subsidiary.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co should strengthen its risk control over its subsidiary and prevent a conflict of interest, according to a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)