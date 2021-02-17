Goldman's head of global markets division to retire in March: Memo

Business

Goldman's head of global markets division to retire in March: Memo

Goldman Sachs veteran trader Michael Daffey is seen in this undated handout photo, in London
Goldman Sachs veteran trader Michael Daffey is seen in this undated handout photo, in London, Britain. (Photo: GOLDMAN SACHS/Handout via REUTERS)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Michael Daffey, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global markets division, is set to retire in March, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokeswoman.

Daffey, who has been at the bank for nearly 28 years, helped the bank's preparation for Brexit, the memo said.

The outgoing chairman was also the global co-chief operating officer of the bank's equities franchise, before joining his current role.

Daffey was named managing director in 2000 and a partner in 2002.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark