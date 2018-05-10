Goldman Sachs, Apple to launch joint credit card: WSJ

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Goldman Sachs and Apple Inc are preparing to launch a joint credit card as early as next year, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/goldman-sachs-apple-team-up-on-new-credit-card-1525965387 on Thursday.

Apple will replace its rewards-card partnership with Barclays , the report added.

In February, Apple was in talks with Goldman to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple products, including iPhones, the Journal had reported at the time.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)