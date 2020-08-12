Goldman Sachs, Barclays among bidders for GM's credit card business: WSJ

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is looking to buy General Motors Co's credit card unit, which has about US$3 billion in outstanding balances, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Barclays is also among bidders for the automaker's credit card business, the report said, adding that a decision is expected in the next few weeks. (https://on.wsj.com/33Solk0)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)