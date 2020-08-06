Goldman Sachs aims for 7per cent of staff to be black, 9per cent to be Latino by 2025

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday that by 2025 it wants 7per cent of its staff in the Americas and the U.K. to be black and 9per cent to be Latino professionals.

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday that by 2025 it wants 7per cent of its staff in the Americas and the U.K. to be black and 9per cent to be Latino professionals.

The bank also said it aims for 40per cent of its employees who have the title of vice president be female.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chris Reese)