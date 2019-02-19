Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific CEO to retire: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chairman and Chief Executive for the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan, Ken Hitchner, is retiring from the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Hitchner will continue in his Hong Kong-based role until mid-2019, the report said.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

A former pilot in the U.S. Navy, Hitchner was appointed as the bank's president for Asia Pacific excluding Japan, in 2013 and was named the region's chairman and chief executive officer in 2017.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)