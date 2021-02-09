Goldman Sachs boosts US GDP estimate, sees relief bill at US$1.5 trillion

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter to 11per cent from 10per cent and said that additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at US$1.5 trillion, up from their previous US$1.1 trillion estimate.

REUTERS: Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter to 11per cent from 10per cent and said that additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at US$1.5 trillion, up from their previous US$1.1 trillion estimate.

On an annual basis, they raised their forecasts for 2021 and 2022 growth by 0.2 percentage points each, to 6.8per cent and 4.5per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)