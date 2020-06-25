Goldman Sachs CEO says economic recovery will be rapid at first then challenged

Goldman Sachs CEO says economic recovery will be rapid at first then challenged

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Executive David Solomon said on Wednesday that he expects the U.S. economic recovery to look V-shaped at first, but for that rapid growth to flatten out and become more challenged in the next 6 to 12 months.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company&apos;s space on the floor of the
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Speaking at a Bloomberg conference, Solomon said roughly 5per cent of the bank's staff have returned to work at its New York headquarters and 10-12per cent of staff are back at the office in London.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)

Source: Reuters

