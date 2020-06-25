Goldman Sachs CEO says economic recovery will be rapid at first then challenged
NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Executive David Solomon said on Wednesday that he expects the U.S. economic recovery to look V-shaped at first, but for that rapid growth to flatten out and become more challenged in the next 6 to 12 months.
Speaking at a Bloomberg conference, Solomon said roughly 5per cent of the bank's staff have returned to work at its New York headquarters and 10-12per cent of staff are back at the office in London.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)