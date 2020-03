Goldman Sachs CEO sees 2019 compensation rise US$4 million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Executive David Solomon got a US$4 million raise in his total compensation for 2019 from 2018, according to corporate filings released on Friday.

Solomon's total compensation for 2019 was US$24.7 million, up from US$20.7 million in 2018.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chris Reese)