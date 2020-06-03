Goldman Sachs commits to new central Paris headquarters

U.S. bank Goldman Sachs has signed a lease for a new Paris headquarters building, committing to a city centre office development at a time when many banks are weighing scaling back their presence in cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONDON: U.S. bank Goldman Sachs has signed a lease for a new Paris headquarters building, committing to a city centre office development at a time when many banks are weighing scaling back their presence in cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldman has signed a 12-year deal for 6,500 square metres of space at 83 Marceau, an office building being redeveloped a block away from the Arc de Triomphe, developer SFL said on Tuesday. The commitment represents 81per cent of the building's floor space.

The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, Writing by Iain Withers, Editing by Chris Reese)