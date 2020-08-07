Goldman Sachs cuts quarterly earnings citing legal provisions

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday lowered its previously stated quarterly net earnings applicable to common shareholders to US$197 million from US$2.25 billion.

The bank said in a filing it had set aside US$2.96 billion for potential legal and regulatory costs, up from the US$945 million announced on July 15 with its second-quarter earnings.

On July 24, the bank agreed to pay the Malaysia government US$3.9 billion to settle a criminal probe over its role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

