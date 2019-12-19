Goldman Sachs in talks to admit guilt, pay US$2 billion to settle 1MDB probe: WSJ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government to pay a US$2 billion fine and admit guilt to resolve a criminal investigation into its role in a Malaysian corruption scandal, the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government to pay a US$2 billion fine and admit guilt to resolve a criminal investigation into its role in a Malaysian corruption scandal, the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The bank and U.S. officials have discussed a deal in which a Goldman subsidiary in Asia - not the parent company - would plead guilty to violating U.S. bribery laws, some of the people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

The discussions also involve Goldman installing an independent monitor to oversee and recommend changes to its compliance procedures, the Journal reported.

Goldman was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)