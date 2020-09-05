Goldman Sachs joins Ant's up to US$30b IPO banking syndicate, sources say

Business

Goldman Sachs joins Ant's up to US$30b IPO banking syndicate, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at t
FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's initial public offering of up to US$30 billion, as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, plans to do a simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have said could be the world's largest IPO and come as soon as October.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the appointment. Ant also declined to comment.

Source: Reuters/nc

Tagged Topics

Bookmark