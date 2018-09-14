Goldman Sachs names Stephen Scherr as CFO

The logo of Goldman Sachs is displayed in their office located in Sydney
The logo of Goldman Sachs is displayed in their office located in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday named Stephen Scherr as its new finance chief, replacing Martin Chavez.

The bank also named John Waldron as its president and chief operating officer.

Waldron's appointment will be effective Oct. 1 once David Solomon takes over from outgoing Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, while Scherr will take over the reins from Nov. 5 after the filing of the company's third quarter results. https://www.goldmansachs.com/media-relations/press-releases/current/announcement-13-SEP-2018.html?cid=scl-np-twitter-evergreen-post-20171&sf197589063=1

