Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app: WSJ

Goldman Sachs is in advanced talks with several financial companies to spin off 'Simon', its three-year-old app that sells financial products to retail investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan Chase , Barclays , HSBC Holdings , Credit Suisse , Wells Fargo and insurer Prudential Financial have expressed interest for a stake in the business, the report said.

The deal, which would value the app at around US$100 million, is likely to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)