Goldman Sachs plans for staff return to London office: The Guardian

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is preparing to have hundreds of staff return to its London office this week as companies eye a return to normal working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by The Guardian.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nearly 200 of Goldman's 6,000 London employees could return to the office after the Easter break, the report said. https://bit.ly/3dwxVfw

Goldman declined to comment on the matter.

