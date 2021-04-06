Goldman Sachs plans for staff return to London office: The Guardian

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is preparing to have hundreds of staff return to its London office this week as companies eye a return to normal working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by The Guardian.

Nearly 200 of Goldman's 6,000 London employees could return to the office after the Easter break, the report said. https://bit.ly/3dwxVfw

Goldman declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)