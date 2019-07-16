Goldman Sachs profit beats expectations on equity trading, lending

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 6per cent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the Wall Street investment bank was hurt by muted fixed income trading activity and weakness in debt underwriting.

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the Wall Street investment bank benefited from higher equity trading and an increase in lending to its wealthy clients and companies.

The bank, like its rivals, is facing several challenges in growing its revenue in the face of rising geopolitical uncertainties and concerns about the impact of future interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Goldman is also shifting its business model away from a focus on trading to a more stable, consumer-focused revenue stream.

Revenue fell at three of its four major businesses, with the biggest declines in trading and investment management.

Institutional client revenue, which includes trading, slipped 3per cent, while investment banking revenue was down 9per cent. However, revenue from the bank's investing and lending business rose 16per cent.

"Given the strength of our client franchise, we are well positioned to benefit from a growing global economy," Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a statement.

While revenue slipped in the quarter, lower compensation expenses provided some relief. Total operating expenses were nearly flat at US$6.12 billion.

The bank is aiming to generate US$5 billion in new revenue by 2020, and is currently undergoing a front-to-back review of all its businesses started last October when Solomon took control as CEO.

While the final strategy is not expected until early next year, the bank has already made moves to expand its consumer division, by growing online bank Marcus and launching a credit card with Apple Inc . It also announced plans in May to acquire United Capital, a boutique wealth management firm.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell 6per cent to US$2.20 billion in the quarter ended June 30. Earnings per share fell to US$5.81 from US$5.98 a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell 2per cent to US$9.46 billion. (http://bit.ly/2lwdUOM)

Analysts had expected earnings of US$4.89 per share and revenue of US$8.83 billion, according to IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Goldman's main rival Morgan Stanley is expected to report quarterly results later in the week.

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)