Goldman Sachs profit beats on higher equity trading, investment banking

Goldman Sachs reported a 20.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday as growth in its equities trading and underwriting businesses made up for a fall in fixed income trading.

This is Goldman's last quarterly results under Lloyd Blankfein, who led the company as chief executive for 12 years before handing over the reins to David Solomon in October.

The bank said fixed income, currency and commodity trading revenue fell 10 percent to US$1.31 billion.

Goldman is typically more sensitive to swings in market volatility than its peers because its large trading business overshadows its other banking units.

Revenue from equities trading rose 8 percent to US$1.79 billion. At Morgan Stanley , Goldman's traditional rival, revenue from equity trading rose 6 percent, while bond trading rose marginally.

Revenue from Goldman's investment banking business rose 10.2 percent, while its overall net revenue rose 3.8 percent to US$8.65 billion.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to US$2.45 billion, or US$6.28 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$2.04 billion, or US$5.02 per share.

Analysts on average were looking for US$5.38 per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

